Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $425.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

Shares of ILMN opened at $510.61 on Thursday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 535.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $18,774,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $6,711,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

