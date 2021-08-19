IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get IMAC alerts:

Shares of IMAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 51.97% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, analysts expect that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAC in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in IMAC in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IMAC by 1,145.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 509,548 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in IMAC in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMAC in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.