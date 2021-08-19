Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.72. 658,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,484. Immersion has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $207.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immersion will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

