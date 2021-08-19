Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $653,940.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $766,890.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41.

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $738,227.71.

NARI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,287. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.78 and a beta of 2.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 28.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 481.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

