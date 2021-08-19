Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 74.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,977 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 193.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 21.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 114.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,278 shares in the company, valued at $77,946,133.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,584,848. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.