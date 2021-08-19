InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives $8.58 Average PT from Brokerages

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at $3,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.46. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

