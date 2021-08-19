ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.25 ($14.42).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

