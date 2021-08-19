Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for about 3.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $27,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $16,713,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ingredion by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.43. 434,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.23. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

