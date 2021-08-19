Ink Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $526,278.20 and approximately $2,508.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00142892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00151052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,341.86 or 0.99709516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.73 or 0.00907849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.17 or 0.06728362 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

