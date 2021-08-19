Insider Buying: Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,850,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,585,179.14.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,875.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

CVE AU opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$75.01 million and a PE ratio of -24.52. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.74 and a twelve month high of C$1.68.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.1283117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.