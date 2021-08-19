Insider Buying: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman Purchases 1,604 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Chairman John Patience purchased 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $11,420.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BDSX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 12,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,262. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $11.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 229.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Biodesix during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

