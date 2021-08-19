Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases 11 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Peter Southby bought 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £143.52 ($187.51).

On Monday, June 14th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,186 ($15.50) per share, with a total value of £154.18 ($201.44).

Shares of LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.42) on Thursday. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,224.94. The company has a market capitalization of £892.69 million and a P/E ratio of 29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

