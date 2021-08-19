Insider Buying: Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Senior Officer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,885,050.18.

Shares of NPI opened at C$40.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Northland Power Inc. has a one year low of C$35.34 and a one year high of C$51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 34.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.95.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

