Insider Buying: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

