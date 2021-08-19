Insider Buying: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.79.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
