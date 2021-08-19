Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Sells 2,152 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,964.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,696.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 695,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,062. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

