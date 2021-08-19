Insider Selling: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells 10,351 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08.

On Friday, August 6th, Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$151,700.00.

CAS stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.84. 44,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,580. Cascades Inc. has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

