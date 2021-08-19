Insider Selling: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Sells $3,718,121.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $3,718,121.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,289.77.

NYSE ETWO opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

