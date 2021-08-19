Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells 1,545 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FB stock opened at $355.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

