Insider Selling: Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nancy Wisnewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00.

Shares of HSKA traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,720. Heska Co. has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $273.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,393.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,621,000 after purchasing an additional 232,717 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $21,731,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

