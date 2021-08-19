Insider Selling: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total value of C$5,012,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,016,874.88.

ITP stock opened at C$30.85 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.30 and a twelve month high of C$32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

ITP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.72.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

