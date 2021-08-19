Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $2,025,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $398.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $223,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
