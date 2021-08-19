Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $2,025,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $1,924,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total value of $1,664,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total value of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $1,186,100.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $398.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $223,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

