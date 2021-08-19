Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $455,414.09 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 16,801 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $1,245,626.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,056,832.37.

On Friday, June 11th, Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $597,340.86.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

