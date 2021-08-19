Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Middleby stock opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

