Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $109.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.17.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

