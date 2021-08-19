Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.88. 184,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

