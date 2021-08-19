InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $1.92 on Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $21.69 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00004081 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00144600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00150072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,138.09 or 0.99940532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.00 or 0.00915904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.90 or 0.06818241 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

