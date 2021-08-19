Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.35. Integra Resources shares last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 40,480 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ITR. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

The company has a market cap of C$185.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.58.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

