Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($1.20). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 884,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,614. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

