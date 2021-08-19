Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($1.20). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 884,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,614. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,021,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.