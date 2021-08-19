Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on IPL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.63.

IPL stock remained flat at $C$19.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 608,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,498. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.18. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

