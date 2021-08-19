InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,831. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

