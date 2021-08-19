International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.12. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

