International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $65,721,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 124.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.88. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

