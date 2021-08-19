Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 17.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTZ. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of INTZ opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 135.33% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 2,716.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 325.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrusion by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.