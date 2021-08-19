Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.33. Approximately 5,360,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,081,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.03.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.