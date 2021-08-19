Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 40.5% in July

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,800 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,133,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.89. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

