Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 596.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $152.61 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $155.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

