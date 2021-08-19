Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Position Lifted by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

