Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce sales of $107.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $414.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $430.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.00. 1,916,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,636. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

