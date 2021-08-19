iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock remained flat at $$86.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,780,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,343. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

