iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Holdings Decreased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,519. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $102.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.61.

