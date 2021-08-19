iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $76.68 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.96.

