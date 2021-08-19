iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Lowered by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,737 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.91. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

