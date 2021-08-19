iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 28.9% in July

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $27.83 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 226,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 44,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

