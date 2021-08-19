iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTB remained flat at $$25.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.37% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Treasury ETF worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

