iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,269,000 after buying an additional 1,344,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,121,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,378,000 after purchasing an additional 629,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,286,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 319,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,119,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.51. 2,729,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,877. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.