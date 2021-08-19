iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 86,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,637,459 shares.The stock last traded at $82.48 and had previously closed at $84.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

