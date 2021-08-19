iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,786. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

