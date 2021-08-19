iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Raised by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.79. 2,093,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,542,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

