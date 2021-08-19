iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Lowered by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,553,000 after acquiring an additional 661,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,865 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,237,000 after buying an additional 174,732 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,667,000 after buying an additional 56,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.00. 813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,207. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.41. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.40 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

