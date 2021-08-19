iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 714.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $439.70. The company had a trading volume of 202,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,709. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

